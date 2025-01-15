FOX Toons Dominate Writers Guild Award Animation Nominations

Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America East (WGAE) have announced nominations for outstanding achievement in screenwriting, television, streaming, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing during 2024. Winners will be honored at the 2025 Writers Guild Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 15.

In the Animation category, the ever present The Simpsons again makes a splash with the WGA, scoring three out of six of the nomination slots. Another long-running FOX toon, Bob’s Burgers, took another two nods, while Netflix’s Blood of Zeus breaks the 20th Television Animation sweep.

No fully-animated titles made the cut for Children’s TV, although the puppet pals of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+) and Sesame Street (HBO/Max) rocked their way to a nomination.

ANIMATION

“Bottle Episode” (The Simpsons), Written by Rob LaZebnik & Johnny LaZebnik ; FOX

& ; FOX “Cremains of the Day” (The Simpsons), Written by John Frink ; FOX

; FOX “Night of the Living Wage” (The Simpsons), Written by Cesar Mazariegos ; FOX

; FOX “Saving Favorite Drive-In” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Katie Crown ; FOX

; FOX “The Tina Table: The Tables Have Tina-ed” (Bob’s Burgers), Written by Greg Thompson ; FOX

; FOX “Winter Is Born” (Blood of Zeus), Written by Charles Parlapanides & Vlas Parlapanides; Netflix

CHILDREN’S EPISODIC, LONG FORM AND SPECIALS

“A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers” (Percy Jackson and the Olympians), Written by Rick Riordan & Jonathan E. Steinberg ; Disney+

& ; Disney+ “I’m Pogey” (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock), Written by Charley Feldman ; Apple TV+

; Apple TV+ Out of My Mind, Written by Daniel Stiepleman ; Disney+

; Disney+ “The Sign Language ABCs” (Sesame Street), Written by Jessica Carleton ; HBO | Max

; HBO | Max “Welcome to Spiderwick” (The Spiderwick Chronicles), Written by Aron Eli Coleite; Roku Channel

See the full list of nominees at wga.org.