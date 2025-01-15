‘The Wild Robot’ Returns to Theaters for Awards Season Run

Moviegoers have another chance to take in the big screen-worthy artistry of DreamWorks Animation’s critically acclaimed feature The Wild Robot this week, as Universal Pictures brings Roz and her animal companions back to theaters on Friday, January 17.

Adapted from Peter Brown’s award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller novel, The Wild Robot was one of the most critically acclaimed animated features released in 2024, and released in the U.S. on September 27 for an theatrical run which grossed $143.3M domestic / $324.4M worldwide. The film has since been honored by a number of critics associations and awards orgs, and is considered a strong contender for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

The Wild Robot was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, including Best Animated Feature, and is currently nominated for the upcoming VES Awards (five nods), Critics Choice Awards (three), BAFTA Film Awards (three) and a sweep of 10 nominations for the Annie Awards.

In addition to this week’s theatrical return (which comes ahead of Universal’s next DreamWorks release, Dog Man on Jan. 31), The Wild Robot is available now on digital platforms and on disc, and will make its streaming premiere on Peacock on Jan. 24.

Synopsis: From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation,

The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot— ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

The Wild Robot stars Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o (Us, The Black Panther franchise) as robot Roz; Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian) as fox Fink; Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek, Best in Show) as opossum Pinktail; Oscar nominee Bill Nighy (Living, Love Actually) as goose Longneck; Kit Connor (Heartstopper, Rocketman) as gosling Brightbill and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fall Guy) as Vontra, a robot that will intersect with Roz’s life on the island.

The film also features voices performed by Mark Hamill, Golden Globe winner Ving Rhames and Matt Berry.

Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, The Croods) wrote and directed The Wild Robot, with Jeff Hermann producing.