5 Animated Features Nominated for Art Directors Guild Awards

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced the nominees for its 29th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards. The ceremony, hosted by acclaimed actress and comedian Rachael Harris, will take place on February 15, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The ADG Awards celebrate excellence in production design across theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films.

This year’s nominees for Animated Feature Film are:

Flow

Art Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Inside Out 2

Production Designer: Jason Deamer

Moana 2

Production Designer: Ian Gooding

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Production Designer: Matt Perry

The Wild Robot

Production Designer: Raymond Zibach

The 2025 Cinematic Imagery Award will be presented to Academy Award-nominated director and filmmaker Jason Reitman, whose body of work includes Juno, Up in the Air and Saturday Night. In addition, the ADG will honor Lisa Frazza, Barbara Mesney, Dan Sweetman, and J. Dennis Washington with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Legendary production designer Carl Jules Weyl will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.

“This year’s nominees showcase the incredible artistry and vision that define our craft and our industry. We’re thrilled to bring the Guild together to celebrate the achievements of these incredible Production Designers and their Art Departments,” says award show producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG, and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG, in a joint statement.

See the full list of nominees and find more information at adg.org.

You can read more about the production design triumphs and challenges behind the year’s top animated features in Animation Magazine‘s feature story here.