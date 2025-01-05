ADVERTISE
HOME
ADVERTISEMENT
Art Directors Guild Awards - Feature Animation
The animation category nominees for this year's Art Directors Guild Awards are (L-R, top) 'Flow,' 'The Wild Robot,' 'Inside Out 2,' (bottom) 'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl' and 'Moana 2'
AwardsTop Stories

5 Animated Features Nominated for Art Directors Guild Awards

Mercedes Milligan
By Mercedes Milligan

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced the nominees for its 29th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards. The ceremony, hosted by acclaimed actress and comedian Rachael Harris, will take place on February 15, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The ADG Awards celebrate excellence in production design across theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films.

This year’s nominees for Animated Feature Film are:

Flow
Art Director: Gints Zilbalodis
Inside Out 2
Production Designer: Jason Deamer
Moana 2
Production Designer: Ian Gooding
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Production Designer: Matt Perry
The Wild Robot
Production Designer: Raymond Zibach

 

The 2025 Cinematic Imagery Award will be presented to Academy Award-nominated director and filmmaker Jason Reitman, whose body of work includes Juno, Up in the Air and Saturday Night. In addition, the ADG will honor Lisa Frazza, Barbara Mesney, Dan Sweetman, and J. Dennis Washington with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Legendary production designer Carl Jules Weyl will be inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame as part of the ceremony.

“This year’s nominees showcase the incredible artistry and vision that define our craft and our industry. We’re thrilled to bring the Guild together to celebrate the achievements of these incredible Production Designers and their Art Departments,” says award show producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG, and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG, in a joint statement.

See the full list of nominees and find more information at adg.org.

You can read more about the production design triumphs and challenges behind the year’s top animated features in Animation Magazine‘s feature story here

ADVERTISEMENT

NEWSLETTER

Get the DAILY SCOOP on what's going on in the ANIMATION INDUSTRY

DAILY NEWSLETTER

ADVERTISEMENT

FREE CALENDAR 2024

MOST RECENT

CONTEST

Win 'Wallace & Gromit:
The Complete Cracking Collection!’
ENTER TO WIN!
ADVERTISEMENT

Click here for more trailers...

Features

Features

Television

Television

Streaming

Streaming

Anime

Anime

Shorts

Shorts

Home Entertainment

Home Ent

VFX

VFX

People

People

Festivals & Events

Festivals & Events

Schools

Schools

Video Games

Video Games

Digital Media

Digital Media

NEWS CATEGORIES

MAGAZINE

ADVERTISE

RESOURCES

CONNECT

© 2025 Animation Magazine. All Rights Reserved.