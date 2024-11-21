31 Titles Are Eligible for the Animated Feature Film Academy Award This Year

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced feature films eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film and International Feature Film categories for the 97th Academy Awards.

Thirty-one features are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category this year. Some of the films have not yet had their required qualifying release and must fulfill that requirement and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules to advance in the voting process. In 2023, 33 titles were eligible (a record high), and in 2022, 27 movies made the cut, while only 26 were considered in 2021.

To determine the five nominees, members of the Animation Branch are automatically eligible to vote in the category. Academy members outside of the Animation Branch are invited to opt in to participate and must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote in the category. Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture. Animated features that have been submitted in the International Feature Film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category.

The eligible animated features are:

Piece by Piece also made the Documentary Features list, as did Ron Howard’s Jim Henson Idea Man and The Remarkable Life of Ibelin. The category has 169 titles under consideration; full list here.

Among the 85 films eligible for International Feature nominations are animated features Flow (Latvia) and The Glassworker (Pakistan). See the full list here.

Preliminary voting for the 97th Academy Awards will begin on Monday, December 9, 2024 and end on Friday, December 13, 2024.

Shortlists for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.