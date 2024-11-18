MeTV Toons Celebrates Thanksgiving Weekend with All the Animated Fixins!

Dedicated classic animation network MeTV Toons will celebrate Thanksgiving with a plate full of special programming for the entire family, starting with a “Rabbits, Ducks & No Turkeys” marathon on Thanksgiving Day, featuring back-to-back classic shorts starring Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. Then, viewers can take a break from the shopping frenzy and enjoy the “Black (& White) Friday Marathon,” featuring the very best of monochrome toons.

“Rabbits, Ducks & No Turkeys” on MeTV TOONS (Thursday, November 28 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/PT) will run almost 100 back-to-back classic shorts featuring Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck air all Thanksgiving Day.

The lineup of themed blocks features beloved shorts directed by Looney Tunes legends Chuck Jones, Friz Freleng and Robert McKimson, including favorites like Rabbit Fire, Duck Dodgers in the 24 1/2th Century, Hair-Raising Hare, Duck Amuck, Show Biz Bugs and What’s Opera, Doc? See the complete list of cartoons here.

“Black (& White) Friday” on MeTV Toons (Friday, November 29 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/PT) goes old school with almost 100 back-to-back classic black & white shorts air all day on Black Friday, featuring Betty Boop, Popeye, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig.

The selection includes Fleischer favorites like Wild Elephinks and Betty in Blunderland, Tex Avery’s Porky’s Duck Hunt and Looney Tunes rarity Hollywood Capers, starring Friz Freleng’s Beans the Cat. Complete list of cartoons here.

