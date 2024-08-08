ADVERTISE
Spellbound
'Spellbound,' due for release in November, is one of the Netflix Animation originals caught up in a multi-title leak. [Skydance Animation/Netflix © 2024]
More Netflix Animation Originals Leaked

Following the anime leaks reported this week, information has surfaced about a number of Netflix Animated titles yet to be released that have also been thrown out onto the web.

In addition to the complete Terminator Zero series (premiering Aug. 29) and episodes of Ranma ½ and Dan Da Dan, watermarked footage from Spellbound (Skydance Animation, Nov. 22), Plankton: The Movie (Nickelodeon, 2025), Arcane Season 2 (Fortiche/Riot, November) and Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld (Titmouse, 2024) are being shared around message boards and social media. Artists and animation lovers are also taking to their platforms to decry the leaks and encourage fans to wait and see these projects as they were intended to be seen.

Industry watchers tracking the leaks believe that they are coming from an outside vendor, and not from anyone inside Netflix. The multi-title spill follows the early leak of Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie in January.

[Source: What’s On Netflix]

