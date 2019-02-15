Disney Plans Unprecedented Double CP Launch for ‘Frozen 2’, ‘Star Wars’

Disney has announced its first-ever, global simultaneous consumer products rollout for two of its biggest entertainment brands this fall. New goodies inspired by two of the most anticipated films of 2019 — Star Wars: Episode IX and Frozen 2 — will begin arriving on shelves worldwide on October 4, with retailers around the globe planning unique activities to toast each franchise.

“This is truly an epic moment for fans, families and retailers as products for two of the biggest-ever entertainment franchises hit shelves simultaneously,” says Ken Potrock, President, Consumer Products Commercialization. “We’ll be working with our partners to create suitably spectacular celebrations for each, in line with the excitement and anticipation of the legions of Star Wars and Frozen fans around the globe.”

Triple Force Friday on October 4 will celebrate the launch of a range of brand-new products panning categories from toys to collectibles, housewares, books, apparel and more inspired by a trio of original Star Wars entertainment events, including products inspired by:

The highly anticipated, final installment of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: Episode IX.

The first-ever Star Wars live-action series, The Mandalorian, set to debut exclusively on the upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

The latest title from EA and Respawn – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – a brand-new action adventure game releasing Holiday 2019

Past iterations of special Star Wars retail events, including a live unboxing event that rolled through 15 cities worldwide in 2015 and a global in-store digital scavenger hunt using augmented reality technology in 2017, brought out millions of people who shared their experiences.

More details will be available on StarWars.com and through #ForceFriday on social.

Frozen Fan Fest will kick off on October 4, starting the celebrations for the big screen debut of Frozen 2 on November 22, with new product rolling out worldwide. Frozen Fan Fest will include product reveals, musical moments, in-store events and much more, introducing an unprecedented assortment of Frozen 2 product and offering fans the opportunity to join the Frozen characters as they set out on a new and epic journey beyond Arendelle. These special fan experiences will continue until the premiere date, with product continuing to rollout after the film’s release. Products will span categories including toys, apparel, fashion accessories, housewares, books and more.

Following the $1.25 billion global theatrical release of Frozen in 2013, products inspired by the film flurried across toy industry and holiday wish lists with the National Retail Federation naming toys from the property as some of the top toys for 2014. Anna and Elsa costumes sold over three million units that year and became the top costumes at Disney Stores around the world. Frozen has since been propelled by new content including animated shorts and specials, a Broadway show that will begin touring this year, Parks attractions, character appearances and retail category expansion across home goods, food, health and fashion.

Follow #FrozenFanFest for updates.

“With Disney’s Frozen 2 and Star Wars: Episode IX both launching in the same year, it will be a notable time for the toy industry,” says Juli Lennett, Vice President, Industry Advisor for The NPD Group’s U.S. toys division. “If history is any indication of future success, both Frozen and Star Wars will be among the top-selling properties of 2019, just as they were in 2014 and 2015/2016, respectively.”