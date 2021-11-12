Disney+ Day Reveals: More Disney-Pixar Animation, Hybrids, Marvel & Lucasfilm Magive on the Way

Disney+ Day Announcements

In celebration of Disney+ Day, the second anniversary of the streaming platform, Disney+ not only premiered more than 25 new pieces of content, but also debuted dozens of first looks, new trailers and exclusive clips from The Walt Disney Company’s world-class studios that showcase the incredible breadth of content coming to the service in the years ahead. Additionally, Disney+ subscribers were treated to a slate of all new content from each of its marquee brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and, in international markets, Star.

Disney Animation:

Baymax: Check in with everyone’s favorite healthcare companion in a trailer for his new Disney+ Original Series. Baymax, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ first-ever animated series, starts streaming exclusively on Disney+ in Summer 2022.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers: John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, stars of the upcoming hybrid live-action/CG animated feature based on everyone’s favorite animated chipmunks, unveiled teaser art for the new movie streaming on Disney+ in Spring 2022.

Disenchanted: Stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey share that the sequel to the hit animation/live-action hybrid film Enchanted will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Writer and producer Jeff Kinney reveals all-new key art for Diary of a Wimpy Kid. The animated adventure starts streaming December 3, 2021 on Disney+. Kinney further announced that a second animated film from the book series will be coming to Disney+: Rodrick Rules will premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild: Simon Pegg is back as Buck in The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, an all-new movie, premiering January 28, 2022 on Disney+. The teaser trailer featuring Buck, Crash & Eddie and a few new friends as they go on a prehistoric mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination was released today:

Pinocchio: Inspired by Disney’s animated classic, this retelling, directed by Robert Zemeckis, combines live action and visual effects and stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans and the voices of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key and Lorraine Bracco. Pinocchio premieres on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: It’s time to get loud with the Prouds in the trailer debut for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. The new series, based on the Disney Channel series from the 2000s, starts streaming February 2022.

Tiana: Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that Stella Meghie (The Photograph) will be director and writer of the new long-form musical series based on The Princess and the Frog, coming to Disney+ in 2023. In the series, Tiana sets off for a grand new adventure as the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia, but a calling to her New Orleans past isn’t far behind.

Zootopia+: Go back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia with new art from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia+, a new short-form series coming to Disney+ in 2022.

Live-action Disney projects promising plenty of VFX flair include a series adapting The Spiderwick Chronicles into a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure (Paramount Television Studios/20th Television) and Hocus Pocus 2, bringing back Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as The Sanderson Sisters in Fall 2022.

Pixar Animation:

Cars on the Road: Larry the Cable Guy revealed the title of Pixar’s upcoming Cars series: Cars on the Road. Join Mater and Lightning McQueen in this fun-filled cross-country road trip streaming in 2022.

Win or Lose: Directors Michael Yates and Carrie Hobson reveal concept art for Pixar’s first-ever original long-form animated series Win or Lose, coming to Disney+ in 2023. Each 20-minute episode highlights the perspective of a different character as a middle school coed softball team prepares for their championship game.

Plus, Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter announced an exclusive peek behind the curtains of Pixar in two brand-new documentaries coming to Disney+ in 2022 that explore the making of Turning Red and Lightyear.

Marvel

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special, streaming now, offers a sneak peek at upcoming projects Hawkeye (Nov. 24), Moon Knight (2022), She-Hulk (2022) and Ms. Marvel (Summer 2022) as well as a packed slate of new projects, with several animated twists on the MCU including:

X-MEN ‘97 : an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series. Beau DeMayo is executive producer and head writer.

an animated series from Marvel Studios that explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series. Beau DeMayo is executive producer and head writer. What If…? (Season 2): The second season of the fan-favorite animated series. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of What If…? to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley serving as head writer.

The second season of the fan-favorite animated series. After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of What If…? to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley serving as head writer. Spider-Man: Freshman Year : an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Executive producer Jeff Trammel serves as head writer.

an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots. Executive producer Jeff Trammel serves as head writer. I Am Groot : a series of original shorts exploring Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars. Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore (Sweet Dreams, Adventure Time “Bad Jubies”).

a series of original shorts exploring Baby Groot’s glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars. Directed by executive producer Kirsten Lepore (Sweet Dreams, Adventure Time “Bad Jubies”). Marvel Zombies: an animated series from Marvel Studios that reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. Directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews.

Lucasfilm

On behalf of the studio, Warwick Davis announced the supporting cast for the Willow series (2022): Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha Patel and Dempsey Bryk (watch here). Star Ewan McGregor and director Deborah Chow shared a BTS look at Disney+ Original Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022). And the documentary celebrating the legendary Star Wars bounty hunter, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, debuted on Disney+ today.

Star

Audiences can also look forward to VFX thrills in in upcoming 20th Century Studios titles, which will debut in 2022 on Star in international markets, as well as on Hulu in the U.S. and Star+ in Latin America. The Princess is an irreverent action movie set in a fairy tale world, starring Joey King as a young royal fighting to save her kingdom (Summer 2022). For sci-fi fans, Prey is a new entry in the Predator franchise set in the world of the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, where a skilled warrior named Naru fiercely protects her tribe from a highly evolved alien hunter (Summer 2022).