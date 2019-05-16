Asia Animation Summit Returns to Seoul in November

Asia Animation Summit

Up to 30 animated projects from Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, China, New Zealand and elsewhere across the Asia-Pacific reason will debut to the global market at the eighth annual Asian Animation Summit, set to take place in Seoul, South Korea once again from November 20-22. Organizer Kidscreen is expecting about 250 attendees to participate in the three-day event, which introduces brand-new concepts to potential financiers and partners.

New for 2019 is a Co-Development Initiative to help earlier-stage projects take their next creative steps more successfully. Day one and two at AAS 2019 will kick off with a curated series of these short presentations featuring projects looking for like-minded development partners in the region.

Roughly 50% of projects that debuted at past AAS events have since gone into production, including such well-known series as Bluey (2017), Balloon Barnyard (2014), Kuu Kuu Harajuku (2013), Bottersnikes & Gumbles (2012), Oddbods (2012) and Origanimals (2012). A full 88% of producers who have presented projects at AAS report that they met critical broadcast and financing partners at the event. And 95% said attending AAS has helped them establish important relationships with international producers.

AAS is owned and produced by Kidscreen, with support from hosting partner KOCCA (Korea); and presenting and supporting partners BEKRAF (Indonesia), MDEC (Malaysia), Create NSW and Screen Queensland (Australia), DITP (Thailand), ASIFA China and Create Wellington (New Zealand).

More information and registration available at www.asiananimationsummit.com.