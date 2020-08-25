Apple Original ‘Wolfwalkers’ to Premiere at TIFF Next Month

Wolfwalkers

Apple’s Wolfwalkers, the third animated feature from two-time Academy Award-nominee Tomm Moore (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea) and Ross Stewart, co-produced by Cartoon Saloon and Melusine Productions, will make its world premiere as an official selection of the 45th Toronto International Film Festival.

The highly anticipated animated title joins the previously announced Apple Original film Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds, a new project from acclaimed filmmakers Werner Herzog and Clive Oppenheimer, that will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on opening night.

Wolfwalkers follows Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the “Wolfwalkers” and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

The Apple Original film is directed by Moore and Stewart and written by Will Collins (Song of the Sea). Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Moore and Stéphan Roelants serve as producers. Moore previously directed the Oscar-nominated animated features The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, and Cartoon Saloon’s credits include the Oscar-nominated The Breadwinner — the latter two films also made their world premieres at the TIFF.

Wolfwalkers will stream around the world on Apple TV+ following its theatrical run. GKIDS will serve as the theatrical distribution partner in North America. WildCard will serve as the theatrical distributor for the film in Ireland and the U.K., Child Film will serve as the theatrical distribution partner in Japan, Haut et Court holds the theatrical distribution rights to the film in France, and Value & Power Culture Communications holds rights for China.

An official Ireland-Luxembourg co-production, Wolfwalkers was produced with the participation of Value & Power Culture Communications Co, FIS/Screen Ireland, Film Fund Luxembourg, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, RTE, Canal +, OCS and the Pole Image Magelis, Charente Region Fund.

TIFF will take place physically and digitally September 10-19. More info at tiff.net.