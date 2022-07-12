Festivals & Events
North America
74th Emmy Nominations: The Animation and VFX Contenders Are Announced
The Television Academy revealed today (Tuesday, July 12) the nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards. In a live-streamed announcement, presenters JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma named the contenders in several major categories.
While many of the nominees in the animation categories have been nominated and honored before (Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, Love, Death + Robots and Robot Chicken are all Emmy favorites), there are some first-timers in the Emmy nom club, including Arcane, What If…?, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Star Wars: Visions.
On the live-action front, Succession holds this year’s top spot with 25 Emmy nominations followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20), Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17) and Euphoria (16).
“Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed and connected. With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season,” said Scherma. “As we prepare for the entertainment industry’s biggest night, we are thrilled to honor the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television.”
The complete list of Emmy nominations, as compiled by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP is available at Emmys.com.
Outstanding Animated Program
- Arcane “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” Netflix | A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
- Bob’s Burgers “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” FOX | 20th Television
- Rick And Morty “Mort Dinner Rick Andre” Adult Swim | Rick and Morty LLC
- The Simpsons “Pixelated And Afraid” FOX | A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
- What If…? “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” Disney+ | Marvel Studios
Christiane Linke, co-creator & exec producer of nominee Arcane, shared his reaction:
“Arcane’s Emmy nominations for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation have left us in shock! It’s hard to put into words what it means to be nominated alongside such a fantastic group of creators and projects. The six year journey to Arcane wouldn’t have been possible without the 400+ professionals who gave it their heart; our colleagues at Riot and their incredible passion for these League of Legends characters, our friends at Fortiche and their top-notch animation, our partners at Netflix and their support and belief in our story, the voice actors who have breathed life into our characters across a multitude of languages, our fantastic writers, producers, external vendors, musicians, sound & VO studios, and so many more … and of course, our League players who have invested in our world, our champions, and our stories for years…this is, and always has been, for you! Thank you to the Television Academy for giving us this recognition!”
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
- The Boys Presents: Diabolical “John And Sun-Hee” Prime Video | Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios,
Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures
- Love, Death + Robots “Jibaro” Netflix | Blur Studio for Netflix
- Robot Chicken “Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U” Adult Swim | A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street
- Star Wars: Visions “The Duel” Disney+ | Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.
- When Billie Met Lisa Disney+ | A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
- Moon Knight “The Friendly Type” Disney+ | Marvel Studios – F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu
- Bridgerton “Capital R Rake” Netflix | A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia – Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown
- What If…? “What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord?” Disney+ | Marvel Studios – Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa
- Big Mouth “A Very Big Mouth Christmas” Netflix – Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress
- Central Park “Central Dark” Apple TV+ | 20th Television Animation- Stanley Tucci as Bitsy
- Archer “London Time” FX • FX Productions – Jessica Walter as Malory Archer (posthumous)
- What If…? “What If… Ultron Won?” Disney+ | Marvel Studios – Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
- The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ | Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer
Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor
Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor
Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor
Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor
Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor
Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
- Foundation Apple TV+ | Skydance Television for Apple
Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor
Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor
Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor
Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer
Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG
Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG
Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo
Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost
- Lost In Space Netflix | Legendary for Netflix
Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor
Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer
Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor
Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor
Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor
Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor
Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor
Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager
Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator
- Stranger Things Netflix | Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix Michael Maher Jr., VFX Supervisor
Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor
Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor
Terron Pratt, VFX Producer
Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer
Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor
Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor
Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor
Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor
- The Witcher Netflix | A Netflix Original Series
Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor
Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer
Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor
Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor
Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor
Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor
Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor
Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor
Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
- The Man Who Fell to Earth Hallo, Spaceboy | Showtime | SHOWTIME Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout,
Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal
Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer
Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer
Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator
Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor
Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator
Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite)
Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX)
Anna James, VFX Producer
Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor
- SEE “Rock-a-Bye” Apple TV+| Chernin Entertainment / Endeavor Content in association with Apple
Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor
Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer
Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor
Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito)
Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo)
Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios)
Sam O’Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX)
Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator
Tamriko Bardo, Senior VFX Coordinator
- Snowpiercer “A Beacon for Us All” TNT | TNT in association with Tomorrow Studios and CJ Entertainment
Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor
Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer
Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor
Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager
Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator
Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor
Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team
Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine
Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX
- Squid Game “VIPS” Netflix | Siren Pictures for Netflix
Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor
Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D)
Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer
Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead
Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor
Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor
Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D)
Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor
Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor
- Vikings: Valhalla “The Bridge” Netflix | A Netflix Series / An MGM Television Production
Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor
Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer
Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer
Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor
Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor
Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead
Liz Sui, DMP Lead
Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead
Summer Zong, Asset Lead
Outstanding Television Movie
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Disney+ | Mandeville Films
- Ray Donovan: The Movie Showtime | SHOWTIME Presents, The Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions
- Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon | Paramount+ • MTV Entertainment Studios
- The Survivor HBO/HBO Max | HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas The Roku Channel | Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company
The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, September 12, (8-11 p.m. EDT/5-8 p.m. PDT) on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.
The Creative Arts Emmys will air Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards is scheduled for Dec. 11.