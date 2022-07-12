74th Emmy Nominations: The Animation and VFX Contenders Are Announced

2022 Emmy Award nominees for Outstanding Animated Program

The Television Academy revealed today (Tuesday, July 12) the nominees for the 74th Emmy Awards. In a live-streamed announcement, presenters JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma named the contenders in several major categories.

While many of the nominees in the animation categories have been nominated and honored before (Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, Love, Death + Robots and Robot Chicken are all Emmy favorites), there are some first-timers in the Emmy nom club, including Arcane, What If…?, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Star Wars: Visions.

On the live-action front, Succession holds this year’s top spot with 25 Emmy nominations followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus (20), Hacks and Only Murders in the Building (17) and Euphoria (16).

“Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed and connected. With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season,” said Scherma. “As we prepare for the entertainment industry’s biggest night, we are thrilled to honor the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television.”

The complete list of Emmy nominations, as compiled by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP is available at Emmys.com.

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” Netflix | A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Netflix | A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Bob’s Burgers “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner” FOX | 20th Television

FOX | 20th Television Rick And Morty “Mort Dinner Rick Andre” Adult Swim | Rick and Morty LLC

Adult Swim | Rick and Morty LLC The Simpsons “Pixelated And Afraid” FOX | A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

FOX | A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation What If…? “What If… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” Disney+ | Marvel Studios

Christiane Linke, co-creator & exec producer of nominee Arcane, shared his reaction:

“Arcane’s Emmy nominations for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation have left us in shock! It’s hard to put into words what it means to be nominated alongside such a fantastic group of creators and projects. The six year journey to Arcane wouldn’t have been possible without the 400+ professionals who gave it their heart; our colleagues at Riot and their incredible passion for these League of Legends characters, our friends at Fortiche and their top-notch animation, our partners at Netflix and their support and belief in our story, the voice actors who have breathed life into our characters across a multitude of languages, our fantastic writers, producers, external vendors, musicians, sound & VO studios, and so many more … and of course, our League players who have invested in our world, our champions, and our stories for years…this is, and always has been, for you! Thank you to the Television Academy for giving us this recognition!”

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

The Boys Presents: Diabolical “John And Sun-Hee” Prime Video | Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios,

Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures

Prime Video | Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television Studios, Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures Love, Death + Robots “Jibaro” Netflix | Blur Studio for Netflix

Netflix | Blur Studio for Netflix Robot Chicken “Happy Russian Deathdog Dolloween 2 U” Adult Swim | A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street

Adult Swim | A Stoopid Buddy Stoodios production with Williams Street Star Wars: Visions “The Duel” Disney+ | Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney+ | Kamikaze Douga and Lucasfilm Ltd. When Billie Met Lisa Disney+ | A Gracie Films production in association with 20th Television Animation

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Moon Knight “The Friendly Type” Disney+ | Marvel Studios – F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu

Disney+ | Marvel Studios – as Khonshu Bridgerton “Capital R Rake” Netflix | A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia – Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Netflix | A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia – as Lady Whistledown What If…? “What If… T’Challa Became A Star-Lord?” Disney+ | Marvel Studios – Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa

Disney+ | Marvel Studios – as Star Lord T’Challa Big Mouth “A Very Big Mouth Christmas” Netflix – Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress

Netflix – as Connie The Hormone Monstress Central Park “Central Dark” Apple TV+ | 20th Television Animation- Stanley Tucci as Bitsy

as Bitsy Archer “London Time” FX • FX Productions – Jessica Walter as Malory Archer (posthumous)

“London Time” FX • FX Productions – as Malory Archer (posthumous) What If…? “What If… Ultron Won?” Disney+ | Marvel Studios – Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ | Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor

Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer

Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor

Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor

Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor

John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor

Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor

Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor

Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Chris MacLean, Overall VFX Supervisor

Addie Manis, Overall VFX Supervisor

Mike Enriquez, VFX Supervisor

Victoria Keeling, On-Set VFX Producer

Chris Keller, VFX Supervisor, DNEG

Jess Brown, VFX Producer, DNEG

Nicholas Hernandez, VFX Supervisor, Rodeo

Richard Clegg, VFX Supervisor, Outpost

Jabbar Raisani, Senior Visual Effects Supervisor

Terron Pratt, Visual Effects Producer

Troy Davis, Visual Effects Supervisor

Dirk Valk, Previs Supervisor

Jed Glassford, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, Visual Effects Supervisor

Juri Stanossek, Visual Effects Supervisor

Jared Higgins, Visual Effects Production Manager

Paul Benjamin, Special Effects Coordinator

Marion Spates, VFX Supervisor

Jabbar Raisani, VFX Supervisor

Terron Pratt, VFX Producer

Ashley J. Ward, Associate VFX Producer

Julien Hery, VFX Supervisor

Niklas Jacobson, VFX Supervisor

Manolo Mantero, VFX Supervisor

Neil Eskuri, VFX Supervisor

Dadi Einarsson, Overall VFX Supervisor

Gavin Round, Overall VFX Producer

Bruno Baron, VFX Supervisor

Matthias Bjarnason, VFX Supervisor

Sebastien Francoeur, VFX Supervisor

Aleksandar Pejic, VFX Supervisor

Oliver Cubbage, VFX Supervisor

Mateusz Tokarz, VFX Supervisor

Stefano Pepin, Production SFX Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

The Man Who Fell to Earth Hallo, Spaceboy | Showtime | SHOWTIME Presents, CBS Studios Inc., Secret Hideout,

Timberman & Beverly, StudioCanal

Jason Michael Zimmerman, Lead VFX Supervisor/ Supervising Producer

Aleksandra Kochoska, Senior VFX Producer

Shawn Ewashko, Senior VFX Coordinator

Simon Carr, VFX Supervisor

Elizabeth Alvarez, Senior VFX Coordinator

Richard R Reed, VFX Supervisor (Cinesite)

Jesper Kjolsrud, VFX Supervisor (Outpost VFX)

Anna James, VFX Producer

Neal Champion, SFX Supervisor

Chris Wright, Overall VFX Supervisor

Parker Chehak, Overall VFX Producer

Scott Riopelle, On-Set VFX Supervisor

Javier Roca, VFX Supervisor (El Ranchito)

Tristan Zerafa, VFX Supervisor (Pixomondo)

Nathan Overstrom, VFX Supervisor (Zoic Studios)

Sam O’Hare, VFX Supervisor (Chickenbone FX)

Tony Kenny, SPFX Coordinator

Tamriko Bardo, Senior VFX Coordinator

Geoff Scott, Series Visual Effects Supervisor

Darren Bell, Series Visual Effects Producer

Chris Ryan, Series On-set Visual Effects Supervisor & CG Supervisor

Christine Galvan, Series Visual Effects Production Manager

Anita Milias, Series Visual Effects Production Coordinator

Jordan Acomba, Series Visual Effects Editor

Jason Snea, Visual Effects Compositor: Series VFX Production Team

Hannes Poser, Visual Effects Supervisor: Image Engine

Jamie Barty, Visual Effects Supervisor: FuseFX

Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor

Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D)

Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer

Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead

Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor

Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor

Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D)

Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor

Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor

Ben Mossman, VFX Supervisor

Melanie Callaghan, VFX Producer

Vishal Rustgi, VFX Producer

Troy Tylka, CG Supervisor

Mina Gaued, 2D Supervisor

Jorge Perez, Lighting Lead

Liz Sui, DMP Lead

Blayke Nadeau, FX Lead

Summer Zong, Asset Lead

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Disney+ | Mandeville Films

Disney+ | Mandeville Films Ray Donovan: The Movie Showtime | SHOWTIME Presents, The Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions

Showtime | SHOWTIME Presents, The Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon | Paramount+ • MTV Entertainment Studios

| Paramount+ • MTV Entertainment Studios The Survivor HBO/HBO Max | HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media

HBO/HBO Max | HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas The Roku Channel | Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, The Tannenbaum Company

The 74th Emmy Awards will be broadcast live Monday, September 12, (8-11 p.m. EDT/5-8 p.m. PDT) on NBC and will stream live for the first time on Peacock.

The Creative Arts Emmys will air Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards is scheduled for Dec. 11.

