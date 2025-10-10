‘Lackadaisy’ Getting Full Animated Series Treatment with Glitch Productions

Glitch Productions announces its official partnership with co-creators Tracy J. Butler and Fable Siegel for the full animated series development of Lackadaisy. Based on the acclaimed comic and popular pilot, the adult-targeted series follows a band of eccentric, anthropomorphic cats possessed of nostalgia and former glory, as they fend off violent rivals, scheme and make sacrifices in an effort to bring their struggling speakeasy back to life.

In partnership with Glitch Productions and external partners, the talented team behind Lackadaisy will expand the series to 6 x 22-minute episodes, aligning with Butler’s original vision, while allowing the team to keep full creative control of the project. The project’s expansion also welcomes Olan Rogers (creator of Final Space) as Development Executive.

Lackadaisy is the first Glitch Production project under the brand new label Glitch Presents, which was established to support groundbreaking creators and their teams, connecting them with the third-party funding required to create shows to the fullest extent of their creative vision, then distributing this to otherwise inaccessible platforms. Outside of the Glitch Presents banner, shows considered Glitch Originals like The Amazing Digital Circus and Knights of Guinevere will remain fully self-funded and will continue to release for free, YouTube-first.

“I’m beyond thrilled to announce that Glitch is officially partnering with the insanely talented folks behind Lackadaisy to bring you the full animated series! I’ve been talking with Tracy and Fable since the pilot and their BackerKit launch, and I’ve seen first hand the passion and effort they’ve been pouring into this show. Watching it all take shape has been incredible — and when I realized there was a chance for Glitch to help expand their planned 5 x 11-minute episodes into 6 x full 22-minute episodes, closer to Tracy’s original vision, I reached out immediately. They didn’t hesitate. They said yes,” Glitch Productions CEO Kevin Lerdwichagul shared in the announcement.

“To make this happen, we brought on Olan Rogers (creator of Final Space) as a development executive (he’s awesome, b.t.w.), and partnered with an external partner to fully fund the season. Most importantly, we made sure Tracy and Fable keep full creative control of their vision. Projects created this way will now live under our brand-new banner, Glitch Presents — a label for shows we partner on and help bring to life in this challenging industry. There’s still a long road ahead as the team works to deliver the incredible quality Lackadaisy is known for, and Glitch will be with them every step of the way, making sure the series lives up to the love fans already have, and proving once again that indie animation is the future.”

Butler’s passionately crafted follow-up to the acclaimed 2006 webcomic, Lackadaisy soared to prominence on YouTube in March 2023, with the pilot attracting over 4 million views in its first week. The original comic earned widespread recognition, earning a 2007 Web Cartoonists’ Choice Award and 2011 Eisner Award nomination. A subsequent BackerKit campaign launch raised over $2 million, resulting in the successful funding of the pilot’s development and release.

You can read more about the Lackadaisy animated pilot project in Animation Magazine‘s 2023 exclusive here.

Glitch Productions continues to quickly expand their slate of fully self-funded and independently produced animated properties including the recently released Knights of Guinevere, which has surpassed 10 million views within a week of release. The studio’s portfolio also boasts multiple fan-favorites including The Amazing Digital Circus (820 million views and growing), Murder Drones and The Gaslight District — all of which debuted YouTube-first, to a dedicated community of over 16 million followers. Eight years in, Glitch Productions’ content is also showcased globally across major streaming platforms Netflix and Prime Video.

“It’s a new and amazing time for indie animation to shine, and we’re so honored to be a part of it,” said Butler. “The team has worked incredibly hard and I couldn’t be prouder of them, but we wouldn’t be anywhere without your viewership, your enthusiasm and support. Thank you to Glitch and thank you so much for watching!”

Synopsis: It’s 1927 St. Louis and National Prohibition is in full effect. On its surface, this brewing town has gone bone dry. Underground, however, in the caves hidden below the quaint Little Daisy Cafe, lies the Lackadaisy Speakeasy where the drinks flow, the jazz music echoes, and the party never stops roaring. That is, until the violent and mysterious demise of its proprietor and boss, Atlas May. With the speakeasy in steep decline, his widow Mitzi endeavors to take up his mantle. With her gang of jazz-players, outcasts, and alley cats, she struggles to hold everything together, and she’ll pull out all the stops — running schemes and risking lives — to restore the Lackadaisy to its former glory.

The full-series of Lackadaisy is currently in production under the supporting label Glitch Presents. For release updates, follow Glitch Productions on YouTube, Instagram, X and TikTok. Additionally, Butler’s brand new “Last Call” video celebrating the Lackadaisyannouncement can be found on YouTube now. Watch below!