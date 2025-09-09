Iconic Cartoon Duo ‘Tom and Jerry’ Coming to ‘Golden Era Anthology’ Set in December

Collectors can revisit one of animation’s most celebrated rivalries when Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment releases Tom and Jerry: The Golden Era Anthology (1940–1958) on Blu-Ray and DVD on December 2. For the first time ever, all 114 theatrical shorts from originally created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera are brought together in one definitive collection.

Since their debut in 1940, the legendary cat-and-mouse duo became global icons, setting the standard for animated shorts with their blend of slapstick humor and inventive storytelling. This new anthology not only preserves the legacy of their golden era, but also enhances it, featuring several fully remastered shorts and quality improvements made to many others. These beloved Tom and Jerry shorts look and sound better than they ever have since their original film presentations.

The complete collection of Hanna-Barbera’s Oscar-winning Tom and Jerry cartoons includes three shorts, Casanova Cat, Mouse Cleaning and His Mouse Friday which are completely remastered and presented uncut on disc for the very first time.

The Golden Era Anthology packs 114 theatrical shorts in 1080p High Definition plus 20 commentaries onto five content discs. A sixth disc is dedicated to more than three hours of bonus content, including two all-new, never-before seen featurettes:

Lady of the House: The Story of Mammy Two Shoes

Animal Hijinks: The Friends and Foes of Tom

The set also comes packaged with a collectible 28-page booklet with artwork and essays.

This Warner Archive Blu-ray collection will be available for purchase from major online retailers.