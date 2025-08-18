‘The Bad Guys 2’ Digital Launch Comes with Exclusive Short and Behind-the-Scenes Extras

The struggle to be good continues on home entertainment as DreamWorks Animation’s newest action-comedy, The Bad Guys 2, coming home exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent August 19 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on October 7, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
Based on the New York Times bestselling children’s graphic novel by Aaron Blabey, the CG-animated adventure takes the Bad Guys to new exciting locations around the world and even further, to outer space! Uncover the sequels’ master plan with over one hour of bonus content, showcasing the exclusive animated short Little Lies and Alibis as well as never-before-seen features including deleted scenes, recording booth moments, how to draw character sketch tutorials with filmmakers, and more when you purchase from participating digital retailers nationwide.
Check out an exclusive sneak peek at the BTS bonus features here.
Synopsis: The Bad Guys are back, and this time, they’ve got company. In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.
The Bad Guys creative team reunites, helmed by director Pierre Perifel (Kung Fu Panda films), co-director JP Sans (Trolls World Tour) and producer Damon Ross (The Croods).
The star-studded voice cast features Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron (GLOW) as Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine franchise, The Office) as Mr. Shark, Emmy nominee Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Hamilton) as Mr. Piranha and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as Ms. Tarantula as the Bad Guys, alongside Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lily Singh (Bad Moms), Emmy winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Richard Ayoade (Paddington 2), joined by newcomers “the Bad Girls”: Danielle Brooks (A Minecraft Movie) as Kitty Kat, Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) as Doom, a.k.a. Susan, and Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) as Pigtail Petrova.
Exclusive Bonus Features When Purchasing at Participating Retailers:
- Little Lies and Alibis: In this animated short, the Bad Guys recount their chaotic day to their parole officer after arriving 10 minutes late to their hearing.
- Deleted Scenes with Introductions by Director Pierre Perifel and Co-Director JP Sans:
- Lowrider Chase
- Crime Sisters
- Bad Guys: Out of Line: Step into the studio with the cast as they record some of their silliest lines in this hilarious montage of recording booth moments!
- Double Jeopardy: The Making of The Bad Guys 2: Cast and filmmakers unveil their master plan to bring the Bad Guys back together for another epic heist!
- Meet the Gang: The gang is back together! Catch up with the all-star cast behind your favorite Bad Guys and meet the Bad Girls!
- Double Trouble: The Animals Behind The Bad Guys 2: The cast of The Bad Guys 2 meet the real-life animal versions of their characters!
- Causing a Scene: Learn how the film’s adrenaline pumping action sequences came to life!
- Planning the Heist: Director Pierre Perifel and co-director JP Sans break down how they devised the elaborate Lucha Heist in this hilarious show and tell!
- Sketching the Bad Girls: A crime has been committed and the suspects are…the Bad Girls! Co-Director JP Sans (witness to the incident) gives a description of each of the suspects to the detective, Producer Damon Ross, and the sketch artist, Director Pierre Perifel, who shows how to draw them yourself!
- Kitty
- Doom
- Pigtail
- Feature Commentary with Director Pierre Perifel, Co-Director JP Sans, Head of Character Animation Benjamin Willis, Head of Story Katherine de Vries and Head of Cinematography/Layout Théophile Bondoux