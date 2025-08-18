‘The Bad Guys 2’ Digital Launch Comes with Exclusive Short and Behind-the-Scenes Extras

The struggle to be good continues on home entertainment as DreamWorks Animation’s newest action-comedy, The Bad Guys 2, coming home exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent August 19 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on October 7, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Based on the New York Times bestselling children’s graphic novel by Aaron Blabey, the CG-animated adventure takes the Bad Guys to new exciting locations around the world and even further, to outer space! Uncover the sequels’ master plan with over one hour of bonus content, showcasing the exclusive animated short Little Lies and Alibis as well as never-before-seen features including deleted scenes, recording booth moments, how to draw character sketch tutorials with filmmakers, and more when you purchase from participating digital retailers nationwide.

Check out an exclusive sneak peek at the BTS bonus features here.

Synopsis: The Bad Guys are back, and this time, they’ve got company. In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.

The Bad Guys creative team reunites, helmed by director Pierre Perifel (Kung Fu Panda films), co-director JP Sans (Trolls World Tour) and producer Damon Ross (The Croods).

The star-studded voice cast features Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron (GLOW) as Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine franchise, The Office) as Mr. Shark, Emmy nominee Anthony Ramos (In The Heights, Hamilton) as Mr. Piranha and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as Ms. Tarantula as the Bad Guys, alongside Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lily Singh (Bad Moms), Emmy winner Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Richard Ayoade (Paddington 2), joined by newcomers “the Bad Girls”: Danielle Brooks (A Minecraft Movie) as Kitty Kat, Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) as Doom, a.k.a. Susan, and Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) as Pigtail Petrova.

Exclusive Bonus Features When Purchasing at Participating Retailers: