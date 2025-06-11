‘Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars’ in Development for Prime Video; ‘Teen Titans Go!’ Gets 10th Season on CN

From the Studio Showcase presented by Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe at Annecy Festival today, two major announcements promised the return of fan-favorite toon titles to screens in the near future.

Cartoon Network Studios revealed it is currently developing Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars for Prime Video. The series is a follow-up to the Peabody Award-winning Cartoon Network series Steven Universe, created by Rebecca Sugar, who returns to this new project as executive producer, alongside Steven Universe writer/EP and creator of OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Ian Jones-Quartey.

Per the announcement:

Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars explores the past, present and future of the Steven Universe universe. The sequel series follows Lars Barriga, eternal teenager and space outlaw, as he and his pirate crew smuggle contraband, evade the authorities, and uncover the darkest secrets of the fallen Gem Empire.

Additionally, it was announced that Teen Titans Go!, the longest running animated series in DC history, has been renewed for a 10th season on Cartoon Network. The show last Fall celebrated its epic 400th episode. Executive Producers are Luke Cormican, Peggy Regan and Sam Register.

Robin, Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy and Raven continue the fun with all-new comedic adventures, giving viewers a look at what life is really like as a teen super hero … once the cape comes off. Inspired by and featuring the principal voice cast of the original Teen Titans series, this character-driven comedy — based upon DC characters — focuses on the funny that happens in between saving the world and living together as teenagers without adult supervision.