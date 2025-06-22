‘Inside Out 2,’ ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ Jack Black Win Big at 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Animation always plays a big part in the annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and this year’s 38th Edition was no exception. Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and Nickelodeon’s own SpongeBob SquarePants won the top prizes for Favorite Animated Movie and Favorite Animated Cartoon Respectively. This marks SpongeBob’s 17th win in a row in this category (22nd of all time) and 23rd nomination overall, which is not surprising given the awards show is produced by Nickelodeon after all! (Avatar: The Last Airbender won the award in 2008, and Doug, Rugrats and The Simpsons have also won in previous years).

Animation favorite Jack Black (The Minecraft Movie) also took home the special “King of Comedy” Silver Blimp for his amazing career contribution in film, TV, music and more. The award was presented by Nacho Libre co-stars Ana de la Reguera and Héctor Jiménez, as the audience cheered with giant cutouts of his most iconic characters just before being doused in a double Sliming.

The star-studded event featured appearances and performances by the likes of benny blanco, Smurfette and Rihanna (who won the ICON Silver Blimp Award as well) , Tony Hawk, Katelyn West, Salish Matter, mgk, Samantha Lorraine and Jacob Rodriguez (Dora nad the Search for Sol Dorado, Malia Baker, Kylie Cantrall, Auli’i Cravalho, Terry Crews, Young Dylan, Brie Garcia, Maia Kealoha, Salish Matter, Kel Mitchell, Daniella Monet, Renee Montgomery, Victoria Monét, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and more

The winners included:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS’ TV SHOW

The Thundermans: Undercover

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

XO, Kitty

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai)

FAVORITE REALITY TV SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE CARTOON

SpongeBob SquarePants

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

Wicked

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Inside Out 2

FAVORITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2)

FAVORITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2)

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

FAVORITE BUTT-KICKER

Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)

Watch Jack Black’s win below:

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2025 will encore on Sunday, June 22, at 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon; Monday, June 23, at 8 p.m. on Nicktoons; and Tuesday, June 24, at 9:10 a.m. on TeenNick. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 22.