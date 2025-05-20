Viral Hit ‘Skibidi Toilet’ Prepares to Infect Theaters with Michael Bay & Invisible Narratives

The viral animation Skibidi Toilet, which has grown beyond simple meme-hood into a global pop culture phenomenon for Generation Alpha, is coming to the big screen. Invisible Narratives revealed today that production has been underway on filmmaker Michael Bay’s dive into this breakout internet IP. The studio is producing, developing and financing the project.

Bay is the fifth highest-grossing director of all time and has brought to screen global hits as The Rock, Armageddon, Bad Boy and the Transformers franchise. He has been working on Skibidi since it was first publicly announced last summer, collaborating with Academy Award-nominated production designer Jeffrey Beecroft (12 Monkeys, Transformers, A Quiet Place) and three-time Academy Award-winning VFX supervisor Rob Legato (Titanic, Avatar, Hugo, The Jungle Book).

Since its debut from creator Boom! in February 2023, the Skibidi Toilet flagship YouTube channel and Skibidi Creator Alliance network of channels collectively have grown to over 110 million subscribers and more than 35 billion views. With Invisible Narratives helping to drive its multi-platform expansion, the IP has grown beyond digital into consumer products, publishing, gaming, global licensing and more.

Led by Founder & CEO Adam Goodman, Invisible Narratives is a “Trad-Digital” studio combining Hollywood franchise-building and filmmaking expertise with the resources to scale creator-led IP. Goodman, former head of Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks SKG, began building billion-dollar properties like Transformers in the early 2000s and oversaw global hits such as Paranormal Activity and Interstellar.

For updates and more information visit skibidi.watch.