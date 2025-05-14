‘Devil May Cry’ Studio Mir Tapped for ‘Last Airbender’ Movie

Korean animation shop Studio Mir — whose work has been seen worldwide on the recent Netflix adult animated titles Devil May Cry and Witcher: Sirens of the Deep as well as in Warner Bros. Animation/DC’s Watchmen direct-to-video films and Disney/Marvel’s X-Men ’97 — has announced its partnership on the production of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation’s highly anticipated theatrical feature The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.

The new movie will blend 2D animation with modern CG technology to create a unique hybrid look.

Based on Nickelodeon’s award-winning, critically acclaimed Avatar: The Last Airbender series, the film is scheduled for release on January 30, 2026. Aang will pick up some years after the events of the series, following the Avatar (now in his 20s) and his companions on a new adventure.

“We’re excited to be working with the team at Studio Mir on The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender. Their artistry and deep connection to the Avatar universe make them a great partner as we bring this new story to life,” said Traci Balthazor, Executive Vice President, Physical Production, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies.

Aang is being directed by series alum Lauren Montgomery (Superman: Doomsday, Wonder Woman, Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths) and co-directed by William Mata (Dora and the Fantastical Creatures), with series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko executive producing alongside Eric Coleman. The voice cast is led by Eric Nam as Aang, Dave Bautista as an unnamed villain, Dionne Quan as Toph, Jessica Matten as Katara, Román Zaragoza as Sokka and Steve Yeun in a TBA role.