Sneaks [c/o Briarcliff Enterainment]
Exclusive Clip: Meet the Dope Kicks of ‘Sneaks’!

Mercedes Milligan
By Mercedes Milligan

Audiences are introduced to the “exclusive, hyper-limited, often-imitated, never replicated, flyer-than-fly” stars of Sneaks in an all-new exclusive clip shared with Animation Magazine. The CG-animated movie, written and directed by Rob Edwards (writer of Disney’s The Princess and the Frog and Treasure Planet) and co-directed by Chris Jenkins (10 Lives, Duck Duck Goose), opens in theaters nationwide on April 18 through Briarcliff Entertainment.

The first-look footage (which you can watch below) takes us into the buzzing energy of a designer sneaker drop, where shiny new pair of shoes Ty (voiced by Anthony Mackie) and Maxine (Chloe Bailey) are waiting to be raffled to a proud new owner. We are also introduced to the nefarious Collector, played by the inimitable Laurence Fishburne.

Synopsis: Sneaks follows the adventures of Ty, a misguided designer sneaker who doesn’t know life outside the comforts of his velvet-lined shoe box. After his sister is stolen by a shady collector, Ty must venture into N.Y.C. to find and rescue her. In his adventure, Ty meets a rag-tag group of footwear friends from all walks of life who help him find the courage to step outside of his shoe box and find his “sole-mate.”

The film’s voice cast also features Martin Lawrence, Swae Lee, Macy Gray, Roddy Rich, Ella Mai, Quavo, Coi Leray, with Keith David and Chris Paul.

Sneaks is a family animated adventure produced by Len Hartman, Gil Cloyd, Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland; executive produced by Robyn Klein, Jeremy Ross, Meko Yohannes; with music by Grammy Award winner Mustard, the film’s executive music producer.

