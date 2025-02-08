52nd Annie Awards: ‘Wild Robot’ & ‘Arcane’ Sweep Categories, ‘Flow’ Wins Best Indie & Writing Prizes

The 52nd Annie Awards (annieawards.org), the animation industry’s premiere celebration of the craft presented by ASIFA-Hollywood, were held Saturday evening at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Winners were revealed for 32 competition categories covering feature film, television, event programming, shorts, VFX, games and more.
Making good on its domination of the nominations announcement, DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot won nine awards — the most possible, as two of its 10 nominations were both in the voice acting for feature film race. The critically acclaimed pic (which is also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature) came away with Best Feature, Direction (Chris Sanders), Character Animation, Character Design, Production Design, Voice Acting (for Lupita Nyong’o as ROZ) and more.
Latvian indie Flow (Dream Well / Take Five / Sacrebleu / distributed by Sideshow and Janus Films), which won the Golden Globe for animated feature and is currently nominated for two Oscar categories (animation and international feature), took the Best Feature – Independent prize, as well as Best Writing for director Gintz Zilbalodis and Matiss Kaza.
Netflix, which had the most nominations of any studio overall, enjoyed an epic comeback by video game-based drama Arcane (Riot / Fortiche), which swept the series categories and won all seven of the awards it was nominated for. The second and final season returns triumphant, having taken home nine awards out of nine nominations at the Annies three years ago.
Other multiple award-winners were the Netflix movie Orion and the Dark, produced by DreamWorks, which won Best Special Production and Writing for TV/Media; Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel), winner of Best TV for Children and Character Design – TV/Media; and Pixar’s Dream Productions (Disney+), winner of the Limited Series and Voice Acting – TV/Media (for Paula Pell) categories.
Best Short went to Nina Gantz’s Oscar-nominated Wander to Wonder, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was awarded the prize for character animation in a live-action picture.
As previously announced, the Juried Awards were bestowed upon Aaron Blaise, Eunice Macaulay and Normand Roger (Winsor McCay Award); Women in Animation (June Foray Award); Alberto Menache (Ub Iwerks Award); and the book Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films (Special Achievement Award).
Among the unexpected surprises of the evening was a fire alarm that interrupted the show about 8:45 p.m., which led to the livestream being dropped and the attendees having to evacuate Royce Hall for a 15-minute “intermission.” According to the organizers, the interruption was the result of a fire alarm emergency.
During the event, ASIFA-Hollywood executive director Aubry Mintz announced the launch of AnimAID, a fundraiser for the L.A. wildfire relief, with an initial goal of $225,000 to. The campaign be followed by an animation art auction in partnership with Sotheby’s, and additional events to raise a much higher goal of $5,000,000 for critical funds. After the ceremony, it was announced that more than $107,000 had been raised. To donate to this important cause, visit www.asifa-hollywood.org/animaid
The full list of winners follows; for complete nominee information, see our previous post:
BEST FEATURE
- WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios
- Kung Fu Panda 4 – DreamWorks Animation
- That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix
- Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix
BEST FEATURE – INDEPENDENT
- WINNER: Flow – Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Dream Well Studio
- Chicken for Linda! – Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma. Distributed by GKIDS
- Kensuke’s Kingdom – Paramount Pictures
- Look Back – Studio Durian. Distributed by GKIDS
- Mars Express – Everybody on Deck, Je Suis Bien Content, Distributed by GKIDS
- Memoir of a Snail – Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
- WINNER: Orion and the Dark – DreamWorks Animation
- A Bear Named Wojtek – The Illuminated Film Company and Filmograf
- Mog’s Christmas – Lupus Films
- Tabby McTat – Magic Light Pictures
- Yuck! – Ikki Films & Iliade et Films
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
- WINNER: Wander to Wonder – Circe Films, Kaap Holland Film, Les Productions de Milou, Beast Animation, Blink Industries & Pictanovo
- Beautiful Men – Animal Tank, Miyu Productions & Ka-Ching Cartoons
- In the Shadow of the Cypress – Barfak Animation Studio
- Ruthless Blade – IDEOMOTOR Culture Media Co., Ltd.
- The Swineherd – Fleng Entertainment and Tumblehead Productions
BEST SPONSORED
- WINNER: Fuzzy Feelings (Apple) – Passion Pictures Hungry Man
- feelslikeimfallinginlove (Coldplay) – Blinkink
- Moonlit Bamboo Forest (Genshin Impact) – Passion Paris Production, HoYoFair
- Natlan Impressions Trailer – “Blaze to Natlan” – BUCK
- Welcome to the City of Love (BBC – Paris Olympics) – Nexus Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL
- WINNER: The Tiny Chef Show “Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular” – Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel “Crystal Cavern Caper”
– Wild Canary, Disney Branded Television
- Gabby’s Dollhouse “Pandy’s Bad Day” – DreamWorks Animation
- Jessica’s Big Little World “Jessica’s Picnic” – Cartoon Network Studios
- Wonder Pets: In the City “Save Tate?”– A Nickelodeon Production in association with Apple
BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN
- WINNER: Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur “The Molecular Level” – Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
- Gremlins: The Wild Batch “Never Use Double Negatives” – Warner Bros. Animation
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory “Batten Down the Hatches” – DreamWorks Animation
- Primos “Summer of Tater Luna” – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
- WondLa “Ruins” – Skydance Animation in association with Apple
BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE
- WINNER: Bob’s Burgers “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?” – 20th Television Animation
- Solar Opposites “The What If?! Device” – 20th Television Animation
- South Park: The End of Obesity – MTV Entertainment Studios
- The Great North “Aunt Misbehavin’ Adventure” – 20th Television Animation
- The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy “The Land of Sex and Death” – Amazon MGM Studios, Titmouse Studios
BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES
- WINNER: Dream Productions “Night to Remember” – Pixar Animation Studios
- Iwájú “Tola” – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy “Part Three” – Lucasfilm Ltd.
- Moon Girl’s Lab “Moon Girl Saves the Moon” – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
- My Adventures with Superman “Pierce the Heavens, Superman!” – Warner Bros. Animation
BEST STUDENT FILM
- WINNER: Adiós – Student Director: José Prats
Student Producer: Bernardo Angeletti
School: National Film and Television School
- El Ombligo de la Luna – Gobelins
- Pear Garden – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut
- Polliwog – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut
- Turmspringer – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut
BEST FX – TV/MEDIA
- WINNER: Arcane “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio
- Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche,
Jérôme Dupré
- Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche,
- Dream Productions “A Night to Remember” – Pixar Animation Studios
- Secret Level “Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear” – Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
- Secret Level “Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle” – Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
- Secret Level “Crossfire: Good Conflict”– Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.
BEST FX – FEATURE
- WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation
- Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli
- Kung Fu Panda 4 – DreamWorks Animation
- Moana 2– Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Animation; Industrial Light & Magic
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA
- WINNER: Arcane – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
- Tom Gouill
- Dream Productions – Pixar Animation Studios
- In the Know – Peacock Original in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio
Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine
- Star Trek: Lower Decks – CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
- The Patrick Star Show “Something Stupid This Way Comes” – Screen Novelties / Nickelodeon Animation Studios
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE
- WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation
- Fabio Lignini
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios
- Kung Fu Panda 4– DreamWorks Animation
- Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION
- WINNER: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – 20th Century Studios
FX Production Company: Wētā FX
- Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly
- Better Man– Footloose Productions, VicScreen, Partizan, Facing East Entertainment, Rocket Science, Lost Bandits – FX Production Company: Wētā FX
- Gladiator II– Paramount – FX Production Company: Framestore LTD
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Legendary Entertainment – FX Production Company: Wētā FX
- House of the Dragon Season 2– Warner Bros. – FX Production Company: Wētā FX
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME
- WINNER: Neva – Nomada Studio
- Nomada Studio Animation Team
- #BLUD – Exit 73 Games, LLC.
- Asgard’s Wrath 2 – Sanzaru Games
- Diesel Legacy – Maximum Entertainment
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II– Ninja Theory
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- WINNER: Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur “The Molecular Level” – Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions
- Jose Lopez
- Dream Productions – Pixar Animation Studios
- Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – A Netflix Series
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
- X-Men ’97 – Marvel Studios
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE
- WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation
- Genevieve Tsai
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios
- Scarygirl – Highly Spirited and Like A Photon Creative
- Spellbound – Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film
- That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix
BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA
- WINNER: Arcane “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
- Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
- Bob’s Burgers “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?” – 20th Television Animation
- Tabby McTat – Magic Light Pictures
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles “The Pearl” – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE
- WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation
- Chris Sanders
- Chicken for Linda! – Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma. Distributed by GKIDS
- Flow – Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio
- That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix
BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA
- WINNER: Arcane “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
- Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television
- Hazbin Hotel – Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment
- Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – A Netflix Series
- WondLa– Skydance Animation in association with Apple
BEST MUSIC – FEATURE
- WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation
- Kris Bowers
- Kensuke’s Kingdom – Lupus Films
- Piece by Piece – i am OTHER, TREMOLO in association with The LEGO Group, Pure Imagination
Studios and Tongal
- That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA
- WINNER: Arcane “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
- Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil
- Dream Productions – Pixar Animation Studios
- Orion and the Dark – DreamWorks Animation
- Silly Sundays – Cartoon Saloon
- WondLa – Skydance Animation in association with Apple
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE
- WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation
- Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios
- That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix
- Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix
BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA
- WINNER: Arcane “Killing Is a Cycle” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
- Joséphine Meis
- Invincible Fight Girl – Cartoon Network Studios
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – DreamWorks Animation
- Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin – WildBrain Studios in association with Apple
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE
- WINNER: Despicable Me 4 – Illumination
- Habib Louati
- Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – Nickelodeon Animation
- Spellbound – Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film
- That Christmas– Locksmith Animation for Netflix
BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA
- WINNER: Dream Productions “Out of Body” – Pixar Animation Studios
- Paula Pell (Character: Paula)
- Bob’s Burgers (x2) – 20th Television Animation
- Hazbin Hotel – Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE
- WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation
- Lupita Nyong’o (Character: Roz)
- Chicken for Linda! – Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma. Distributed by GKIDS
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios
- The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation
- Transformers One – Paramount Animation
BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA
- WINNER: Orion and the Dark – DreamWorks Animation
- Charlie Kaufman
- Craig of the Creek – Cartoon Network Studios
- Jessica’s Big Little World – Cartoon Network Studios
- The Simpsons – A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation
- Yuck! – Ikki Films & Iliade et Films
BEST WRITING – FEATURE
- WINNER: Flow – Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio
- Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios
- Kensuke’s Kingdom – Paramount Pictures
- Memoir of a Snail – Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia
BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA
- WINNER: Arcane “Pretend Like It’s the First Time” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
- Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez
- Creature Commandos – Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – DreamWorks Animation
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions
- Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
– Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures
BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE
- WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation
- Mary Blee, Collin Erker, Orlando Duenas, Lucie Lyon, Brian Parker
- Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios
- Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix