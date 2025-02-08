52nd Annie Awards: ‘Wild Robot’ & ‘Arcane’ Sweep Categories, ‘Flow’ Wins Best Indie & Writing Prizes

The 52nd Annie Awards (annieawards.org), the animation industry’s premiere celebration of the craft presented by ASIFA-Hollywood, were held Saturday evening at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Winners were revealed for 32 competition categories covering feature film, television, event programming, shorts, VFX, games and more.

Making good on its domination of the nominations announcement, DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot won nine awards — the most possible, as two of its 10 nominations were both in the voice acting for feature film race. The critically acclaimed pic (which is also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature) came away with Best Feature, Direction (Chris Sanders), Character Animation, Character Design, Production Design, Voice Acting (for Lupita Nyong’o as ROZ) and more.

Latvian indie Flow (Dream Well / Take Five / Sacrebleu / distributed by Sideshow and Janus Films), which won the Golden Globe for animated feature and is currently nominated for two Oscar categories (animation and international feature), took the Best Feature – Independent prize, as well as Best Writing for director Gintz Zilbalodis and Matiss Kaza.

Netflix, which had the most nominations of any studio overall, enjoyed an epic comeback by video game-based drama Arcane (Riot / Fortiche), which swept the series categories and won all seven of the awards it was nominated for. The second and final season returns triumphant, having taken home nine awards out of nine nominations at the Annies three years ago.

Other multiple award-winners were the Netflix movie Orion and the Dark, produced by DreamWorks, which won Best Special Production and Writing for TV/Media; Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel), winner of Best TV for Children and Character Design – TV/Media; and Pixar’s Dream Productions (Disney+), winner of the Limited Series and Voice Acting – TV/Media (for Paula Pell) categories.

Best Short went to Nina Gantz’s Oscar-nominated Wander to Wonder, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was awarded the prize for character animation in a live-action picture.

As previously announced, the Juried Awards were bestowed upon Aaron Blaise, Eunice Macaulay and Normand Roger (Winsor McCay Award); Women in Animation (June Foray Award); Alberto Menache (Ub Iwerks Award); and the book Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt’s Animated Films (Special Achievement Award).

Among the unexpected surprises of the evening was a fire alarm that interrupted the show about 8:45 p.m., which led to the livestream being dropped and the attendees having to evacuate Royce Hall for a 15-minute “intermission.” According to the organizers, the interruption was the result of a fire alarm emergency.

During the event, ASIFA-Hollywood executive director Aubry Mintz announced the launch of AnimAID, a fundraiser for the L.A. wildfire relief, with an initial goal of $225,000 to. The campaign be followed by an animation art auction in partnership with Sotheby’s, and additional events to raise a much higher goal of $5,000,000 for critical funds. After the ceremony, it was announced that more than $107,000 had been raised. To donate to this important cause, visit www.asifa-hollywood.org/animaid

BEST FEATURE

WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios

Kung Fu Panda 4 – DreamWorks Animation

That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix

Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix

BEST FEATURE – INDEPENDENT

WINNER: Flow – Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Dream Well Studio

Chicken for Linda! – Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma. Distributed by GKIDS

Kensuke’s Kingdom – Paramount Pictures

Look Back – Studio Durian. Distributed by GKIDS

Mars Express – Everybody on Deck, Je Suis Bien Content, Distributed by GKIDS

Memoir of a Snail – Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

WINNER: Orion and the Dark – DreamWorks Animation

A Bear Named Wojtek – The Illuminated Film Company and Filmograf

Mog’s Christmas – Lupus Films

Tabby McTat – Magic Light Pictures

Yuck! – Ikki Films & Iliade et Films

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

WINNER: Wander to Wonder – Circe Films, Kaap Holland Film, Les Productions de Milou, Beast Animation, Blink Industries & Pictanovo

– Beautiful Men – Animal Tank, Miyu Productions & Ka-Ching Cartoons

In the Shadow of the Cypress – Barfak Animation Studio

Ruthless Blade – IDEOMOTOR Culture Media Co., Ltd.

The Swineherd – Fleng Entertainment and Tumblehead Productions

BEST SPONSORED

WINNER: Fuzzy Feelings (Apple) – Passion Pictures Hungry Man

– feelslikeimfallinginlove (Coldplay) – Blinkink

Moonlit Bamboo Forest (Genshin Impact) – Passion Paris Production, HoYoFair

Natlan Impressions Trailer – “Blaze to Natlan” – BUCK

Welcome to the City of Love (BBC – Paris Olympics) – Nexus Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

WINNER: The Tiny Chef Show “Tiny Chef’s Spooky Stump Spectacular” – Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

Disney Jr.’s Ariel “Crystal Cavern Caper”

– Wild Canary, Disney Branded Television

– Wild Canary, Disney Branded Television Gabby’s Dollhouse “Pandy’s Bad Day” – DreamWorks Animation

Jessica’s Big Little World “Jessica’s Picnic” – Cartoon Network Studios

Wonder Pets: In the City “Save Tate?”– A Nickelodeon Production in association with Apple

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

WINNER: Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur “The Molecular Level” – Flying Bark Productions, Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

Gremlins: The Wild Batch “Never Use Double Negatives” – Warner Bros. Animation

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory “Batten Down the Hatches” – DreamWorks Animation

Primos “Summer of Tater Luna” – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

WondLa “Ruins” – Skydance Animation in association with Apple

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

WINNER: Bob’s Burgers “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?” – 20th Television Animation

Solar Opposites “The What If?! Device” – 20th Television Animation

South Park: The End of Obesity – MTV Entertainment Studios

The Great North “Aunt Misbehavin’ Adventure” – 20th Television Animation

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy “The Land of Sex and Death” – Amazon MGM Studios, Titmouse Studios

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: Dream Productions “Night to Remember” – Pixar Animation Studios

Iwájú “Tola” – Walt Disney Animation Studios

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy “Part Three” – Lucasfilm Ltd.

Moon Girl’s Lab “Moon Girl Saves the Moon” – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

My Adventures with Superman “Pierce the Heavens, Superman!” – Warner Bros. Animation

BEST STUDENT FILM

WINNER: Adiós – Student Director: José Prats

Student Producer: Bernardo Angeletti

School: National Film and Television School

El Ombligo de la Luna – Gobelins

Pear Garden – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut

Polliwog – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut

Turmspringer – Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH, Animationsinstitut

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

WINNER: Arcane “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

FX Production Company: Fortiche Studio Guillaume Degroote, Aurélien Ressencourt, Adam Bachiri, Guillaume Zaouche, Jérôme Dupré

Jérôme Dupré

– Dream Productions “A Night to Remember” – Pixar Animation Studios

Secret Level “Warhammer 40,000: And They Shall Know No Fear” – Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.

Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc. Secret Level “Dungeons & Dragons: The Queen’s Cradle” – Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.

Secret Level “Crossfire: Good Conflict”– Amazon MGM Studios, Blur Studio Inc.

BEST FX – FEATURE

WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation Derek Cheung, Michael Losure, David Chow, Nyoung Kim, Steve Avoujageli

Kung Fu Panda 4 – DreamWorks Animation

Moana 2– Walt Disney Animation Studios

Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Animation; Industrial Light & Magic

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

WINNER: Arcane – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Tom Gouill

Dream Productions – Pixar Animation Studios

In the Know – Peacock Original in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio

Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine

Group, Bandera, ShadowMachine Star Trek: Lower Decks – CBS’s Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

The Patrick Star Show “Something Stupid This Way Comes” – Screen Novelties / Nickelodeon Animation Studios

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation Fabio Lignini

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios

Kung Fu Panda 4– DreamWorks Animation

Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

WINNER: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – 20th Century Studios

FX Production Company: Wētā FX Christian Kickenweitz, Aidan Martin, Allison Orr, Radiya Alam, Howard Sly

Better Man– Footloose Productions, VicScreen, Partizan, Facing East Entertainment, Rocket Science, Lost Bandits – FX Production Company: Wētā FX

Gladiator II– Paramount – FX Production Company: Framestore LTD

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – Legendary Entertainment – FX Production Company: Wētā FX

House of the Dragon Season 2– Warner Bros. – FX Production Company: Wētā FX

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

WINNER: Neva – Nomada Studio Nomada Studio Animation Team

#BLUD – Exit 73 Games, LLC.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 – Sanzaru Games

Diesel Legacy – Maximum Entertainment

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II– Ninja Theory

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

WINNER: Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur “The Molecular Level” – Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions Jose Lopez

Dream Productions – Pixar Animation Studios

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – A Netflix Series

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures

X-Men ’97 – Marvel Studios

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation Genevieve Tsai

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios

Scarygirl – Highly Spirited and Like A Photon Creative

Spellbound – Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film

That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

WINNER: Arcane “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Arnaud Delord, Pascal Charrue, Bart Maunoury

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

Bob’s Burgers “They Slug Horses, Don’t They?” – 20th Television Animation

Tabby McTat – Magic Light Pictures

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles “The Pearl” – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation Chris Sanders

Chicken for Linda! – Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma. Distributed by GKIDS

Flow – Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio

That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

WINNER: Arcane “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Ryan Jillian Santiago, Alexander Seaver, Simon Wilcox

– Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation – Disney Television Animation, Disney Branded Television

Hazbin Hotel – Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld – A Netflix Series

WondLa– Skydance Animation in association with Apple

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation Kris Bowers

Kensuke’s Kingdom – Lupus Films

Piece by Piece – i am OTHER, TREMOLO in association with The LEGO Group, Pure Imagination

Studios and Tongal

Studios and Tongal That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

WINNER: Arcane “The Dirt Under Your Nails” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Arnaud-Loris Baudry, Julien Georgel, Faustine Dumontier, Charlotte O’Neil

– Dream Productions – Pixar Animation Studios

Orion and the Dark – DreamWorks Animation

Silly Sundays – Cartoon Saloon

WondLa – Skydance Animation in association with Apple

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation Raymond Zibach, Ritchie Sacilioc

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios

That Christmas – Locksmith Animation for Netflix

Ultraman: Rising – Netflix Presents in association with Tsuburaya Productions

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl – Aardman and Netflix

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

WINNER: Arcane “Killing Is a Cycle” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Joséphine Meis

Invincible Fight Girl – Cartoon Network Studios

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – DreamWorks Animation

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin – WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

WINNER: Despicable Me 4 – Illumination Habib Louati

Moana 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie – Nickelodeon Animation

Spellbound – Netflix Presents / Skydance Animation Presents a Skydance Animation Film

That Christmas– Locksmith Animation for Netflix

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

WINNER: Dream Productions “Out of Body” – Pixar Animation Studios Paula Pell (Character: Paula)

Bob's Burgers (x2) – 20th Television Animation

Hazbin Hotel – Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

WINNER: The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation Lupita Nyong’o (Character: Roz)

Chicken for Linda! – Dolce Vita Films, Miyu Productions, Palosanto Films, France 3 Cinéma. Distributed by GKIDS

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios

The Wild Robot – DreamWorks Animation

Transformers One – Paramount Animation

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

WINNER: Orion and the Dark – DreamWorks Animation Charlie Kaufman

Craig of the Creek – Cartoon Network Studios

Jessica’s Big Little World – Cartoon Network Studios

The Simpsons – A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

Yuck! – Ikki Films & Iliade et Films

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

WINNER: Flow – Take Five, Sacrebleu Productions, Dream Well Studio Gints Zilbalodis, Matīss Kaža

Inside Out 2 – Pixar Animation Studios

Kensuke’s Kingdom – Paramount Pictures

Memoir of a Snail – Snails Pace Films / Arenamedia

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

WINNER: Arcane “Pretend Like It’s the First Time” – A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix Nazim Meslem, Gilad Carmel, Roberto Fernandez

Creature Commandos – Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory – DreamWorks Animation

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Disney Television Animation, Cinema Gypsy Productions

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

– Nickelodeon Animation Studios and Point / Grey Pictures

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE