Twilight of the Gods
Twilight of the Gods [images c/o Netflix ©2024]
‘Twilight of the Gods’ Red Band Teaser Delivers Blood, Sex and Dragons

Mercedes Milligan
By Mercedes Milligan

Netflix today unleashed a quite NSFW red band teaser for Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated adult animated saga Twilight of the Gods, arriving covered in blood (and other bodily fluids, judging from the footage) on September 19. The eight-episode, 2D-animated series is set in the brutal, carnal yet complex realm of Norse Mythology. (You can read more in our interview with executive producers Zack and Deborah Snyder in the upcoming September/October issue of Animation Magazine.)

In addition to the tantalizing teaser, you can find more R-rated images revealed on Tudum.

Twilight of the Gods

Synopsis: In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, Leif, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor, which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons.

The voice cast features Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Stuart Martin as Leif, Rahul Kohli as Egill, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Jamie Clayton as Seid-Kona, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Thyra, John Noble as Odin and Peter Stormare as Ulfr, among others.

From Stone Quarry Animation, the animated series is co-created by Zack Snyder, Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco and executive produced by Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller and Jay Oliva. The animation house is Xilam Animation. Zack Snyder directs the first and final episode, while additional directors include Jay Oliva (eps. 102, 07) and Andrew Tamandl (103-106) with Tim Divar (103, 106) and Dave Hartman (104, 106).

