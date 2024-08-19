‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ Uncovers Teaser Trailer

Netflix today released the first teaser trailer for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, offering a pulse-pounding preview of the adult animated series, laced with plenty of action, daring-do and supernatural mystery. Animated by Texas studio Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania, Blood of Zeus), the series will premiere October 10 exclusively on Netflix.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider), and will chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as the iconic adventurer. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations.

Synopsis: Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become.

The voice cast also features Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon reprising his role as Jonah from Tomb Raider video games.

From Legendary Television, Tomb Raider: The Legend of L Cararoft is executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), who is also attached to produce/write The Legend of Vox Machina follow-up Mighty Nein.

Executive producers include dj2 Entertainment Founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog, Life Is Strange), along with Timothy I. Stevenson; Jacob Robinson (Skull Island) under his company Tractor Pants; and Dallas Dickinson and Noah Hughes for Crystal Dynamics; as well as Howard Bliss and Jen Chambers. Powerhouse Animation is the animation studio, with Brad Graeber serving as executive producer.