Dawn of the Nugget featured
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget' sees the return of Rocky and Ginger, and the introduction of their daughter, Molly.
Netflix Hatches ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget’ Character Posters

Mercedes Milligan
Mercedes Milligan
This morning, Netflix unveiled a coopload of new character posters for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget — the eagerly awaited sequel to Chicken Run, the highest-grossing stop-motion movie of all time.

Produced by multi-Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning studio Aardman (Creature Comforts, Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep) and helmed by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated director Sam Fell (ParaNormanFlushed Away), the feature-length adventure will come home to roost on Netflix this Fall.

Check out the new posters featuring nine very hip chick(en)s!

Film Synopsis: Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in!

Sam Fell directed from a screenplay by Karey Kirkpatrick & John O’Farrell and Rachel Tunnard, story by Kirkpatrick & O’Ferrell. Producers are Steve Pegram and Leyla Hobart, exec producers are Peter Lord, Nick Park, Carla Shelley, Paul Kewley and Kirkpatrick.

As previously announced, the voice cast features Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Josie Sedgwick-Davies and Nick Mohammed.

