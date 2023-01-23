Aardman Celebrates 30th Anniversary of ‘The Wrong Trousers’, Announces New ‘Wallace & Gromit’ Film

Multi-award-winning independent animation studio Aardman today announced its plans for the 30th anniversary celebrations of Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers. Released in 1993, it the first film starring the beloved duo to win an Oscar and introduced fan favorite Feathers McGraw — a villainous penguin with ambitions to put Wallace’s inventions to criminal use.

The 30th anniversary celebrations coincide with the production of a brand-new Wallace & Gromit film — the first since 2008’s A Matter of Loaf and Death, which was the U.K.’s most-viewed TV program of the 2000s with over 16.2 million viewers tuning in to watch. This brand-new, as-yet untitled adventure will premiere exclusively on Netflix around the world except in the U.K., where it will debut first on the BBC before also coming to Netflix. It is set for release in 2024.

Also currently in production is an interactive, narrative-led, single player VR experience for the Meta Quest all-in-one VR headset. The Grand Getaway will enable users to walk around, explore and get hands-on (or paws-on) within the world of Wallace & Gromit and truly be a part of the pair’s adventures for the first time.

“It’s very exciting to have some brand-new Wallace & Gromit stories in the works as we celebrate the anniversary of such an important moment in the characters’ history,” said Aardman co-founder Nick Park, who created the characters and directed the celebrated short. “The Wrong Trousers was a special film for all of us at Aardman. It’s wonderful that it continues to find new fans today, and that we can bring those fans more adventures — and more inventions, more mishaps and more problems for Gromit to solve.”

Some highlights of The Wrong Trousers 30th anniversary activities include:

A limited edition The Wrong Trousers x Olympia Le Tan designer clutch bag which will sell only 77 numbered copies. From the original hand-embroidery in thread and felt appliqué, to the unique Liberty-printed lining, every detail is carefully considered. One clutch can take up to 300 hours of work. The clutch bag will be available exclusively from olympialetan.com as of today (January 23).

Aardman exhibition at the Cartoon Museum in London, opening in September 2023 with an exciting never-before-seen exhibition running until April 2024. Visit the museum to see the only remaining clips, storyboards and movie materials that exist for the classic The Wrong Trousers. Alongside this, the Cartoon Museum will be running multiple events for the public from August 2023.

A Grand Way Out, the new Wallace & Gromit-themed escape room adventure, which invites fans to assist the much-loved duo in a race against time. With little over an hour until the village science fete, and eager to show off his new invention, Wallace has forgotten the code to his workshop. With the help of Gromit, players will don the Memory-O-Matic helmet and take a trip down memory lane to help him remember it — before it’s too late! The locked room adventure has been piloted at Locked In A Room, Bristol’s largest escape game experience located in the heart of the city on Millennium Square, and two further rooms will open in March 2023.

Further anniversary plans include:

New Wallace & Gromit products and ranges from licensees, including jewelery company Licensed to Charm , paper engineers Paper Engine and eco-conscious independent tea mixology company Bird & Blend Tea Co. , who are launching a themed tin containing 20 tea bags that have been specially blended with Wallace & Gromit in mind — an energizing everyday brew, perfect for inventors! Plus, a partnership with Carrs Pasties to launch a new Wallace & Gromit inspired ‘More Cheese, Ham & Jam Pasty’, containing a blend of four cheeses (Wensleydale, Red Leicester, Mature Cheddar, Mozzarella), pulled ham and caramelized onion.

Keep up to date with all of Wallace & Gromit’s news and activities at wallaceandgromit.com.