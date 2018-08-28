Lionsgate Revisits the Magic with ‘My Little Pony’ 35th Anniversary Set

My Little Pony: The Movie

It’s a double dose of equine escapades when Lionsgate releases My Little Pony: 35th Anniversary Edition Collection on Blu-ray + DVD on October 16. The set includes the original My Little Pony: the Movie released in 1986 (so, it’s a bit of an early anniversary celebration!) for the first time ever on BD, alongside 2017’s My Little Pony: the Movie featuring the Mane 6 of the smash hit Friendship Is Magic series. The set will be available for an SRP of $24.99.

Featuring the guest voices of comedy legends Danny DeVito, Madeline Kahn, Cloris Leachman, Rhea Perlman and Tony Randall, the 1986 movie on Blu-ray delivers ’80s nostalgia with high-definition sparkle! The story revolves around the evil volcano-dwelling witch Hydia’s plots to stop the Little Ponies’ merry frivolity once and for all with a sentient lava-goop known as the Smooze.

The new 2017 movie features the voice talents of the My Little Pony Mane 6 alongside a star-studded cast, including Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, Zoe Saldana, and Sia. This recent adventure sends our Pony heroes on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria when a dark force conquers Canterlot. Along the way, they meet new friends and tackle exciting challenges using the magic of friendship.

Special features included in the set tied to the 2017 flick are: