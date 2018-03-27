Disney’s ‘Gravity Falls’ Gets First Full Series Release thru Shout!

Gravity Falls

This summer, you can fill your days with on-screen adventures with Dipper and Mabel in the upcoming Gravity Falls: The Complete Series, out July 24 from Shout! Factory. Featuring all 40 episodes of the Emmy Award-winning Disney toon, this Blu-ray and DVD release marks the first time the show has been available in a complete series box set.

Gravity Falls: The Complete Series will be offered in both standard retail edition (six discs) and Collector’s Edition — a seven-disc box set including an entire disc of bonus features, with brand-new content created especially. Bonus features will be announced in the coming months, but pre-orders are open now through ShoutFactory.com. Direct website orders include a free rolled lithograph while supplies last!

Created by Alex Hirsch and inspired by his real-life adventures with his twin sister, Gravity Falls follows twin brother and sister Dipper and Mabel Pines on an adventure of a lifetime when they spend the summer with their great uncle, Grunkle Stan, in the town of Gravity Falls, Oregon — a place full of strange occurrences and weird creatures. When Dipper stumbles upon a mysterious book, he discovers it is the answer to uncovering the town’s odd goings-on. Soon, Dipper and Mabel realize they must rely on each other to navigate this unfamiliar place. Meanwhile, Grunkle Stan guards a secret of his own — one that just might hold the key to unlocking the deeper mystery that is Gravity Falls.

The series stars Hirsch, Jason Ritter (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World), Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers, The Last Man on Earth) and Linda Cardellini (Bloodline, Freaks and Geeks), along with a plethora of celebrity guest stars, including Mark Hamill, J.K Simmons, Will Forte, Nick Offerman, Chelsea Peretti, and Nathan Fillion.