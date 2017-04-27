First Look at the Stars of ‘The Star’ from Sony Pictures Animation

The Star

Sony Pictures Animation has revealed four of the key characters from its upcoming fath-and-family film The Star, and announced that triply Emmy winner Patricia Heaton has joined the voice cast in the role of “Edith” the cow. In theaters November 10, The Star relates the tale of the first Christmas as seen through the eyes of the animals who were there.

The character designs released include Bo the donkey (voiced by Steven Yeun), Dave the dove (Keegan-Michael Key), Ruth the sheep (Aidy Bryant), Mary (Gina Rodriguez) and Joseph (Zachary Levi).

The stellar cast also includes Kelly Clarkson (Leah the horse), Kristin Chenoweth (Mouse), Anthony Anderson (Zach the goat), Gabriel Iglesias (Rufus the dog), Ving Rhames (Thaddeus the dog), national radio personality Delilah Rene (Elizabeth), Kris Kristofferson (Old Donkey); Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Tracy Morgan as the camels Deborah, Cyrus and Felix; and Christopher Plummer (King Herod).

Synopsis: A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day he finds the courage to break free and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.

The Star is directed by Oscar nominee Timothy Reckart (Head Over Heels); executive produced by DeVon Franklin, Lisa Henson and Brian Henson, and Ben Waisbren; produced by Jennifer Magee-Cook; with story by Simon Moore and Carlos Kotkin and screenplay by Kotkin.

Cinesite Studios provides the digital animation for this Sony Pictures Animation film, presented by Columbia Pictures and Affirm Films in association with Walden Films/LStar Capital and Franklin Ent./The Jim Henson Co.